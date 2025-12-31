x

High School Basketball District play continues on New Years Eve

High School Basketball District play continues on New Years Eve
3 hours 56 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, December 31 2025 Dec 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 7:43 PM December 31, 2025 in Sports

Highlights from Edcouch-Elsa vs Mercedes and Donna vs Weslaco East.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days