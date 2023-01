Highway 107 widening project facing more delays

The FM 107 widening project in La Blanca is facing more delays.

The project, which started in May 2021, aims to expand the section of the highway between U.S. 281 and FM 493 from two lanes to three.

The Texas Department of Transportation scheduling utility relocations is causing a delay that's affecting the whole project.

The project's original end date was supposed to be at the end of 2024, but TxDot said that will need to change.