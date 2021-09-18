Honor Walk: Patient Honored for Donating Organs, Saving Lives

MCALLEN - Family gathered at south Texas Health System Heart Wednesday night to accompany their loved one.

Justino Torres, 59, of San Juan was moved from the ICU to the operating room for organ donation.

The “Honor Walk” is organized by the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance and attended by staff at the hospital as a way to honor the patient for donating their organs and saving lives.

They are lined up along the hallways as the patient and family passes by.

Torres’ family invited the media in to share this very emotional and private moment in order to raise awareness for the need for organ donors, and they say he would have been thrilled by all of the attention.