Houston-based attorney, Valley native opens up investigation into Pecos gas plant explosion

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story referred to the location of the explosion as a "refinery." On Tuesday, Oct. 10, The Pecos Fire Department clarified that the explosion happened in a gas plant.

A Houston attorney with ties to the Rio Grande Valley is now leading an investigation into a gas plant explosion in West Texas that killed two men from Starr County.

The explosion happened Saturday morning at Axis Transport in Pecos.

Angel Alaffa and Reynaldo Garcia died as a result; both men are from Rio Grande City. Pecos police say six other workers were there when it happened but were not hurt.

Jesus Garcia Jr. is the attorney opening up the investigation and is also from Rio Grande City.

Garcia is the founding partner of the Premier Law Firm and is a "record-setting trial lawyer specializing in cases involving catastrophic injuries and wrongful deaths while on the job," according to an email sent by the law firm.

The law firm said that part of the reason for the investigation is because of safety concerns for workers following several refinery explosions in recent months.