Pecos refinery explosion that killed two Starr County men caused by tanker exploding
The refinery explosion that happened in west Texas was caused by a tanker exploding, according to the Pecos police chief.
The explosion in Pecos killed two men from Starr County, 57-year-old Reynaldo Garcia and 30-year-old Angel Alaffa.
The incident occurred Saturday morning at Axis Transport. The facility where the explosion happened has tanks and containers that store gas.
Details as to why the tanker exploded are not yet known.
