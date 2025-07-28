Houston Texans Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair shares the heartwarming story about his relationship with OC Nick Caley
Houston, TX --Houston Texans Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair shares the heartwarming story about his relationship with Offensive Coordinator Nick Caley.
"Nick Caley is literally somebody who's known me from the time I was a 16 year old homeless kid, he's been to my motel that I lived in to now both of us being in the position that we're in 10 years later, is crazy."
