Houston Texans Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair shares the heartwarming story about his relationship with OC Nick Caley

Houston, TX --Houston Texans Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair shares the heartwarming story about his relationship with Offensive Coordinator Nick Caley.

"Nick Caley is literally somebody who's known me from the time I was a 16 year old homeless kid, he's been to my motel that I lived in to now both of us being in the position that we're in 10 years later, is crazy."