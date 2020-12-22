How the pandemic has impacted the mental health of frontline workers

Many healthcare professionals in the Rio Grande Valley felt relieved as the COVID-19 vaccine arrived last week.

For DHR Health Nurse Corina Falcon, working at the COVID-19 unit throughout the pandemic has been an emotional experience. Her job was to call families when their loved-ones had died due to the virus.

"Having a family member die, even the thought of having a family member die for myself is hard," Falcon said.

Falcon said her husband was her emotional support along with her colleagues in the COVID-19 unit.

Psychiatrist Dr. Jose Igoa said death is something that comes with the job in healthcare but not always at this scale.

"Anxiety disorders to full-blown depression, even suicidal thinking. As well as post-traumatic stress disorder,' Igoa said. "We were basically navigating these dark waters, unchartered territory for so many months."

