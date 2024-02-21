x

HS Boys Basketball Bi-District Round Highlights & Scores: Tuesday 2/20/24

Tuesday, February 20 2024
By: Brandon Benitez

WESLACO, Texas -- 15 of the 23 UIL Boys Basketball Bi-District Round matchups took pace tonight.

Click on the video above for a piece of the opening round playoff action with highlights and scores.

