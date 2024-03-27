HS Soccer Bi-District Round HL & Scores: Tuesday 3/26
RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Bi-District Round continued for boys and girls HS soccer. 11 boys games kicked-off tonight. Ten on the girls side.
Click on the video above for highlights and reported scores.
More News
News Video
-
Ceremony at McAllen war memorial honors Spain's contributions to the American Revolution
-
Donna international bridge launching crossings for empty commercial trucks
-
Former Donna ISD students accused of planning school shooting sentenced to 10...
-
Man killed in San Juan crash, police investigating
-
Prescription Health: Paralyzed man learns to walk again and climbs Oregon mountain