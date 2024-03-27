x

HS Soccer Bi-District Round HL & Scores: Tuesday 3/26

4 hours 38 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, March 26 2024 Mar 26, 2024 March 26, 2024 11:04 PM March 26, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Bi-District Round continued for boys and girls HS soccer. 11 boys games kicked-off tonight. Ten on the girls side.

Click on the video above for highlights and reported scores.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days