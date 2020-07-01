Human remains found in search for missing Texas soldier

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Investigators in Central Texas have found partial human remains in the search for a soldier who has been missing since April, according to the U.S. Army.

The as-yet-unidentified remains were found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County east of Killeen, according to a statement from the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command.

Investigators had been searching the area for missing Pfc. Vanessa Guillen. The 20-year-old soldier was last seen April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood where she was based. Her car keys, barracks room key, ID card and wallet were found in the room where she was working the day she disappeared.

Killeen is just east of Fort Hood, where Guillen was based.

“Due to extensive investigative work conducted by Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, agents have returned to an area of interest close to the Leon River, Bell County, Texas for more investigative work in the search,” according to the statement.

An Army CID representative did not immediately return a phone call for comment Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia has said investigators suspect foul play in Guillen’s disappearance.

The Army CID and the League of United Latin American Citizens have combined to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to the soldier’s whereabouts.

