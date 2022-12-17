Hundreds of toys donated to Salvation Army's Angel Tree program
Several generous people in the Rio Grande Valley are helping to make sure children have a good Christmas.
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program actually collected more gifts than expected this year.
The organization received enough toys for 300 children — and only 100 children applied to be part of the program this year.
The gifts were distributed to children on Friday and Saturday at The Salvation Army’s McAllen location.
