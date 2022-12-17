x

Hundreds of toys donated to Salvation Army's Angel Tree program

4 hours 42 minutes 27 seconds ago Saturday, December 17 2022 Dec 17, 2022 December 17, 2022 6:11 PM December 17, 2022 in News - Local

Several generous people in the Rio Grande Valley are helping to make sure children have a good Christmas.

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program actually collected more gifts than expected this year. 

The organization received enough toys for 300 children — and only 100 children applied to be part of the program this year.

The gifts were distributed to children on Friday and Saturday at The Salvation Army’s McAllen location.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days