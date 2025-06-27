x

I-2 lanes in McAllen reopen following caliche spill

Friday, June 27 2025

Three westbound lanes on I-2 in McAllen have reopened following a caliche spill, according to Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Ray Predraza.

Pedraza said crews were cleaning up the spill right before the Jackson Avenue exit on Friday morning. The spill did cause some traffic backup, but the lanes have since reopened.

