Immigration advocates continue push for clear pathway to citizenship

Members of a local immigration advocacy group are still pushing for a pathway to citizenship for dreamers and undocumented people in the country.

After facing a significant setback this week after the Senate parliamentarian ruled that citizenship provisions cannot be part of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, advocates with La Union Del Pueblo Entero (LUPE), say they have a plan.

Director of Organizing at LUPE Danny Diaz and other nonprofit members are urging lawmakers in Washington DC to ensure a pathway to citizenship for dreams, essential workers, and other undocumented people.

RELATED: Valley activists in D.C. advocating for citizenship

"Showing the world what it means to treat other people with dignity and humanity. That's what's at stake right now," Diaz said. "Our question is, how can you be deemed essential yet deportable by the same government?"

RELATED: Valley nonprofit reacts to Senate parliamentarian ruling against Dems' immigration push

Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) said although he is disappointed with the parliamentarian's decision, he is focused on passing a pathway to citizenship another way.

Watch the video above for the full story.