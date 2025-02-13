Informational tax workshop available to Hidalgo County property owners

A workshop for homeowners to educate residents about their property taxes is happening Thursday at Weslaco City Hall.

An information session begins at 5:30 p.m. and is open to anyone who owns property in Hidalgo County, whether it's a home or business.

The purpose is to answer any important questions regarding their property taxes.

While the official date to file your property taxes in Texas has already passed, county tax officials and legal experts say it's never too early to get the process started for next year's deadline.

The goal is to get the public up to date with any changes to the filing process, as well as any laws that have changed in Texas.

"What we find is that most people learn about the tax cycle process only when they need it, and sometimes it's a little bit too late for them to be effective and utilize it by the date of the law," Linebarger Law attorney Kelly Rivera Salazar said.

Hidalgo County is partnering up with a private legal firm to educate homeowners.

"So if anyone has a specific question regarding any notices they receive with the line badger letterhead, we are there to answer any questions and help inform. We have been doing this since 2017 with a partnership with the county tax office," Salazar said.

The Hidalgo County Tax Assessor Collector, as well as other officials, will be taking questions from the public. The session is open to anyone who lives in Hidalgo County and is completely free.

For more information, call 956-289-7931.