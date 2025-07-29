Investigation underway after 1-year-old fatally struck by a vehicle near Edinburg

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident that killed a one-year-old child.

According to a news release, deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the 8300 block of E. Canton Road in Edinburg about an accident involving a young child.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a one-year-old had been struck by a vehicle, according to the news release. A family member transported the child to Edinburg Children's Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

The child was struck by a family member, according to a Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.