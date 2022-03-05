‘It’s a passion:’ Valley nurses recount experiences working the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic

Two Valley nurses celebrated major milestones in their careers.

Alma Ortiz is celebrating serving as a charge nurse at DHR Health’s nursery for 15 years. She says the jobs not easy, but she would do it all again in a heartbeat.

"I just got into it to try it out, and I fell in love with it," Ortiz said. “It’s just amazing the life that we see every day; every patient is different, every delivery is different, it's a passion."

Her colleague, endoscopy technician nurse Paola Rodriguez, celebrated her 20-year milestone.

"When I was growing up I said, ‘I'm going to be there to help people,’ and that's what I did,” Rodriguez said.

That resolve was tested for Ortiz, Rodriguez and the rest of their colleagues when coronavirus made its way to the Valley two years ago.

Ortiz and Rodriguez said quitting was never an option, and that the love for their job and their patients will continue to keep them going.

Watch the video above for the full story.