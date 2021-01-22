It's National Thyroid Awareness Month. Here's what you need to know.

After having constant issues with coughing and sleeping, Sonia Garza scheduled an appointment with her doctor. He found a lump in her neck.

Garza had no idea she was experiencing symptoms of thyroid cancer.

Garza underwent three surgeries to have cancerous lymph nodes removed from her neck.

DHR Dr. Samuel Snyder specializes in endocrine surgery, treating a range of thyroid disorders. Snyder say symptoms include weakness, weight loss, trouble sleeping and several other indicators.

“About 90 percent of cancer here in the Valley is papillary thyroid cancer,” Snyder said. “There are different types you get but this is the most common and we tend to call it the good cancer because it tends to spread to lymph nodes close by and we can usually remove all of the disease with an operation.”