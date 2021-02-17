"It would be devastating if the hospitals lost power:” COVID-19 vaccine clinics postponed due to cold weather

A DHR Health representative says it would be devastating for patients and COVID vaccine storage if hospitals lost power.

But with roughly 42 generators across the hospital system, DHR Health director of Emergency Management Sherri Abendroth says she’s confident the hospital has the backup systems in place to help alleviate any issues.

"All of our buildings where we are housing vaccines or in-patients and things of that nature have backup generator systems and we can sustain for multiple days running on generator power so everything is protected, everything is safe so that being said, we have not experienced any power outage at all,” Abendroth said.

Abendroth says DHR Health prepared for the cold weather and even added an additional generator to the conference center where they’re expecting to continue recent vaccinations.

DHR is still expecting Valley residents to show up for their vaccination appointments even though they might have to reschedule due to the cold.

RELATED: Hidalgo County to host vaccine clinic in Weslaco