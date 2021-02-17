Hidalgo County to host vaccine clinic in Weslaco

Photo Credit: MGN Online/Moderna

Those who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Weslaco late last month will receive their second dosage this week.

The county announced on Wednesday a COVID-19 community vaccination clinic Thursday, Feb. 18 to administer the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

In a news release, the county said this vaccine clinic is for those who received their first dose on Wednesday, Jan. 20, in Weslaco. Those receiving their second dosage are instructed to arrive at Issac Rodriguez Park, located at 1200 E 6th St., and enter through the entrance on E. 8th Street for pre-clearance. After completing the pre-clearance process, eligible residents will then be directed to Knapp Medical Center where they will be administered their second dose.

Eligible residents are asked to arrive at the same time designated on their original wristband to avoid traffic issues and to be prepared to present their vaccination card and identification.

The vaccine clinic will be done in conjunction with Hidalgo County health officials, the City of Weslaco and the Weslaco Independent School District.

