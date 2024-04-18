UTRGV Baseball Knocks Off (RV) Texas for First Time in 53 Years

AUSTIN – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros baseball team scored in each of the first eight innings to beat the Texas Longhorns, a team receiving votes in the latest National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll, for the first time since 1971, 17-9 on Tuesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.



History



The win snaps a 48-game losing streak for UTRGV (18-15) against Texas (22-16). The last time UTRGV beat Texas was in the 1971 NCAA District Championships, winning game one 1-0 and game two 4-0.



This is UTRGV's second-ever true road win against Texas, and first since May 30, 1968, a 2-1, 10-inning victory in game two of the NCAA District Championships. UTRGV had lost 44-straight road games against Texas since then, including its first 39 games at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.



The 17 runs are the most ever scored by UTRGV against Texas. The previous record was 12, set on May 27, 1973.



This is UTRGV's largest-ever margin of victory over Texas, with the previous record being four on May 22, 1971.



This is UTRGV's highest-scoring output since dropping 20 runs on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on April 4, 2022 at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.



Celebratory Ticket Offer and T-Shirt Giveaway



In celebration of this historic victory, UTRGV is offering fans the chance to purchase a package containing ticket to all four of next week's home games for just $20 at GoUTRGV.com/WeBeatTexas. The ticket package includes games against No. 24 Lamar on Monday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m. and the 3-game series against Stephen F. Austin on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m., as well as Sunday, April 28 at 12 p.m.



The first 1,000 fans in attendance at the 6:30 p.m. game against Stephen F. Austin on Friday, April 26 will receive commemorative t-shirts celebrating UTRGV's historic victory over Texas.



Climbing the Home Run List



Junior Sharyland alum Martin Vazquez hit his 12th and 13th home runs of the season, including a solo shot in the first to put the Vaqueros up 1-0 and a solo shot in the third to put the Vaqueros up 3-1. Vazquez is now sixth in single-season program history, passing Brandon Pimentel (2022), Andy Ness (1999), Rafael Barbosa (1983), and Bobby Joe Williams (1983), all of whom hit 12.



While posting his second-multi home run game of the season, Vazquez finished 2-for-5 with a walk, three RBI and two runs scored.



Big Day for CJ



Graduate student CJ Valdez went a career-best 5-for-6 with a season-high two doubles, an RBI, and a career-high four runs scored.



How it Happened



Jared Thomas (0-1), who started the game for the Longhorns, gave up Vazquez's first home run and then responded by hitting a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first against junior Francisco Hernandez (3-3) to tie the game.



The Vaqueros got that run back in the second, loading the bases with two outs to knock out Thomas. Senior Kade Yorkfollowed by getting hit by a pitch to force-in a run, making the score 2-1.



After Vazquez's second home run, the Vaqueros loaded the bases with two outs, setting up freshman Evan Janner 's first-career RBI on a bases-loaded walk to make the score 4-1.



In the fourth, the Vaqueros put runners on the corners with one out, setting up an RBI-single by freshman Armani Raygoza and a Valdez RBI-double. Raygoza later scored on a wild pitch. Two batters after that, with the bases loaded again, York walked, senior Adrian Torres was plunked, and Vazquez walked to force-in runs, putting the Vaqueros up 10-1.



The Vaqueros loaded the bases against in the fifth. Janner was hit by a pitch and York walked to force-in runs. Torres capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to make the score 13-1.



Janner reached base five times by walking three times and getting plunked twice, driving in two runs and scoring one in his collegiate debut. York finished with three RBI.



Junior Vela alum Isaac Lopez crushed a 2-run home run in the sixth to put the Vaqueros up 15-1.



After the leadoff home run, Hernandez was dominant for 5.0 innings, striking out a career-high seven while scattering five hits.



In the sixth, Hernandez issued his first two walks to start the inning and end his night. A hit batsman loaded the bases and then Sam Ardoin drew a walk to force-in a run. Oliver Service followed with a 2-run double. One out later, Tommy Farmer IV hit an RBI-single, Jack O'Dowd lifted a sacrifice fly, and Porter Brown hit an RBI-double to make the score 15-7.



The Vaqueros got one back in the seventh, as with the bases loaded and one out, junior Steven Lancia hit into a fielder's choice to score Janner, making the score 16-7.



In the eight, Valdez led off with a double and later scored on a wild pitch to make the score 17-7.



Senior Vela alum Nico Rodriguez halted the scoring by striking out a career-high six in a season-high tying 3.0 innings of relief.



Junior Jack Quinn struck out a career-high two in the ninth, giving UTRGV pitching 15 strikeouts for the game.



The Longhorns scored their final runs in the ninth on a 2-out infield-single by Service and a bases loaded walk by Farmer.

