Alligator spotted in San Benito, residents warned to stay away

Officials say it’ll be more likely for the public to see an alligator this time of year, and they’re warning residents to keep their distance.

On Wednesday, the Cameron County Irrigation District #2 published a Facebook post showing an alligator they say was spotted by a canal off of Vasquez Road in San Benito.

“The public is encouraged to stay off of district property not only for our protection but for yours as well,” the post stated.

Reptile Expert Jake Reinbolt with the South Padre Island Birding Nature and Alligator Sanctuary said alligators are several weeks into mating season.

“They are going to get a little more active,” Reinbolt said.

The hotter temperatures are giving gators energy. Mating behaviors and hotter temperatures are affecting them.

“Some of these resacas are drying up, and when alligators don't have access to water, they're going to find it,” Reinbolt said.

“There’s a resaca in the area that has completely dried up,” Reinbolt said. “This is a clear-cut case of an alligator that has run out of water, and it's just searching for another water source."

Cameron County Irrigation District #2 Manager Craig Harmon says the waterways of the canals have lots of gators.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department estimates that there are between 20,000 and 25,000 gators in the Valley.

“We do have people that go out there and throw castanets or go fishing or whatever on those banks, they need to be aware that there are other things out there,” Harmon said.

Reinbolt said the South Padre Island Birding Nature and Alligator Sanctuary is looking into relocating the alligator spotted in San Benito.

