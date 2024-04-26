La Entrevista: 'The Art B' presenta sus producciones artesanales
San Juanita Hernández, propietaria de 'The Art B', visita Noticias RGV para darnos a conocer su historia como joven empresaria, su pasión por enseñar el arte y sobre su proceso artístico respecto a sus obras.
Instagram: @theartb20
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
