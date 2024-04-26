x

La Entrevista: 'The Art B' presenta sus producciones artesanales

Friday, April 26 2024
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

San Juanita Hernández, propietaria de 'The Art B', visita Noticias RGV para darnos a conocer su historia como joven empresaria, su pasión por enseñar el arte y sobre su proceso artístico respecto a sus obras.

Instagram: @theartb20

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

