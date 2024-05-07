San Juan police: Two teens arrested in connection to shooting at basketball courts
Two teenagers were arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that occurred Friday, May 3 in San Juan.
According to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes Jr., the incident began as an argument at Carman Elementary School's basketball court.
Sifuentes said one of the teens allegedly flashed a gun they got from the second teen. He said an adult followed them and that's when shots were fired, no one was hurt.
Both teens are currently at a juvenile detention center.
