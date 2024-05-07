Brownsville ISD to hold meeting to consider keeping schools open

The Brownsville Independent School District School Board will meet to talk about the future of the district.

The school board will discuss the possibility of keeping all the schools open, including the three elementary schools that were a part of the district's consolidation plan.

The school board had previously voted to close down three elementary schools in April. Those students would be moved to three other schools.

Last week, school board member Carlos Elizondo motioned to keep the schools open by using $30 million in grant money to fund them.