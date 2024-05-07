Smart Living: Tips when applying to college

There are nearly 6,000 colleges and universities to choose from, but getting into the one of your dreams can be a challenge.

Students should know about some common myths when it comes to admissions.

The first, it's not all about your grades.

While grades matter, colleges will also look at the difficulty of the classes you take. So, a B in an advanced placement class might be just as good as an A in a standard grade-level class.

Another myth, test scores will ruin your chances.

To most schools, they are just one measure, and in fall 2024, more than 1,900 schools will not require applicants to submit test scores.

Another fallacy is that the more activities you're involved in, the better.

Colleges tend to look at the quality, not quantity, of your extracurricular activities. So taking a key leadership role in one club, might be better than just being a member in multiple organizations.

Another myth, an in-person visit will boost your chances of acceptance.

There are other ways to demonstrate interest in the college, such as sending emails, requesting a virtual interview, interacting on social meeting or contacting alumni.

The last myth, you should only ask for a letter of recommendation from a teacher who gave you an A.

In fact, it's best to choose a teacher who knows you best and can provide information about your character and growth.

One more myth is that you shouldn't be creative in your admission essay.

Colleges will read thousands of essays, so yours should stand out, but the most important thing is to reveal something genuine about yourself that highlights who you really are.