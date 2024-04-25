$45 million bond election to expand Donna international bridge underway

If approved by voters in the city of Donna, money collected from a $45 million bond would pay for the expansion of the Donna-Rio Bravo International Bridge.

Donna Mayor David Moreno says the project would build two northbound lanes at the international bridge, and will also be used to build a northbound inspection facility.

“It will be paid back by the revenue generated by the southbound commercial trucks,” Moreno said.

The city has to pay $270,000 a month for 30 years to pay off the bond. The mayor says 80 to 100 commercial trucks need to pass through the bridge daily to cover that cost.

If that doesn't happen, raising taxes could be an option.

“We would be looking at everything we have in our budget, including ad valorem taxes, but that is the very end of our list to pay that back,” Moreno said.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, April 30.

Election Day is Saturday, May 4.

