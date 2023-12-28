x

Jail van involved in rollover crash in Lyford

Thursday, December 28 2023

Highway 69E and Broadway Street in Lyford are back open following a rollover crash Thursday morning.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office said a jailer crashed while driving one of the county jail vans. No inmates were inside at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's said the worker was driving back from Cameron County after delivering food to inmates. No other drivers were involved in the accident.

