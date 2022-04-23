Jobs available at new software company in McAllen

A customer service relations software company is now open in McAllen.

Company leaders say Zoho opened in the Rio Grande Valley because of the growing workforce in the area.

“The colleges here… they've done an amazing job in grooming the talent,” Zoho Chief Evangelist Raju Vegesna said. “We've noticed that some of the talent that is available here is applying in other major metros. We realize we don't believe that model - we believe in taking the jobs to places where the people are."

A list of available job openings can be found online.