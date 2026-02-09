Abbott tours sterile fly facility in Edinburg
The U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary and Governor Greg Abbott toured a sterile fly production facility in the Edinburg area.
The grand opening was held on Monday and is meant to attack the screwworm. The pest has the capability to cripple our cattle industry.
A horse infected with the screwworm was recently intercepted at an import inspection facility in Florida. There are no known cases in the Rio Grande Valley.
More News
News Video
-
Abbott visits the Valley to discuss water treaty with Mexico
-
Concerns grow over border wall impact on wildlife refuge in Alamo
-
Photographer's Perspective: Getting creative during special events
-
More than 100 people rally to support protecting wildlife refuge in Alamo
-
Nonprofit to provide free counseling services in McAllen for domestic violence, sexual...
Sports Video
-
Sam Whitehead journey with UTRGV Tennis
-
UTRGV Baseball comes out on top against the Alumni team 13-3
-
RGV Vipers make it 10-0 at home after a close one against...
-
UTRGV Fabian Garcia Youth Football camp in Brownsville
-
Porter remains undefeated in district play after taking down Harlingen South 2-0