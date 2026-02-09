Abbott tours sterile fly facility in Edinburg

The U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary and Governor Greg Abbott toured a sterile fly production facility in the Edinburg area.

The grand opening was held on Monday and is meant to attack the screwworm. The pest has the capability to cripple our cattle industry.

A horse infected with the screwworm was recently intercepted at an import inspection facility in Florida. There are no known cases in the Rio Grande Valley.