Two suspects in custody in connection with Peñitas murder investigation

From left: Pedro Garcia and Ricardo Gonzalez Jr. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is providing details on a capital murder investigation out of Peñitas that led to the arrest of two men.

Pedro Ismael Garcia and Ricardo Gonzalez Jr. were arraigned Monday on capital murder charges after the bodies of two individuals were found burned beyond recognition in Peñitas.

Both men will be held without bond.

Two women were also arrested in connection with the investigation for allegedly burning items involved in the case, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

The incident occurred on Feb. 3. The Peñitas Fire Department responded to a brush fire on 4 Mile Line, between Tom Gill Road and Circle 6 Road.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered two bodies inside the vehicle.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office processed the scene and recovered spent firearm casings in the area, and the car was revealed to be a 2013 Volvo registered to 39-year-old Maria Farias of La Grulla, according to Guerra.

Investigators discovered Farias had recently been reported missing by family members.

RELATED STORY: Vehicle found with burned bodies inside belonged to a missing La Grulla woman, sheriff's office says

Guerra said witnesses told authorities about a vehicle of interest, identified as a white Chevrolet Impala, leaving the area.

Investigators made contact with Farias' family, who said she was last seen with 33-year-old Mario Morales, of Rio Grande City, who was also recently reported missing by family members.

The victims have not been named, but DNA samples have been collected to positively identify them, according to Guerra. An autopsy has ruled the victims' death as a homicide by gunshot wounds.

Investigators were able to link the Impala to Amanda Solis, according to Guerra. She was located outside an apartment building in Rio Grande City and was seen burning items believed to be related to the murder investigation.

Guerra said Solis was seen with a second woman, identified as Brianna Gonzalez. Both women said they were directed by Ricardo to burn the items. Ricardo was found inside the apartment, and all three individuals were detained.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Ricardo's apartment, located in the 400 block of Guerra Street in Rio Grande City, and recovered firearm ammunition matching the brand and caliber recovered at the crime scene, according to Guerra.

A search warrant was also executed for the Impala, and authorities recovered a gas can from the trunk.

Garcia was later arrested on unrelated charges and was found to be in possession of a firearm of the same caliber and contained ammunition as those recovered at the crime scene, according to Guerra. Investigators believe that firearm is the murder weapon.

Witnesses also said he was the one driving the Impala near the crime scene on the day of the fire.

Guerra said the Starr County Sheriff's Office will be filing charges against Solis and Brianna in connection to burning items believed to be involved in the murder investigation.