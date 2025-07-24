Joe Milton says trade from Patriots to Cowboys was ‘something me and my team put together’
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is back following a surgically repaired hamstring.
If he does miss time again, Prescott will have a different backup this year in former New England Ravens quarterback Joe Milton.
Former Cowboys backup Cooper Rush signed with the Ravens this offseason.
Milton spent his only NFL season so far with the Patriots. The sixth round pick in the 2024 NFL draft is clearly excited to be in Dallas, saying that he’s taking well to the new offense.
Milton also said it was his call for his time with the Patriots to come to an end.
“That was something me and my team put together, they were able to get it done… shootout to my agent. So that’s pretty much it,” Milton said.
