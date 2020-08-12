x

Judge appoints new attorney for McAllen man accused of kidnapping, murder

By: Mónica De Anda

A McAllen man accused of kidnapping and murdering his ex-wife now has a new attorney.

Richard Ford, 40, of McAllen was initially represented by attorney Sergio J. Sanchez of McAllen.

On Wednesday, when Ford was scheduled for a hearing before 464th state District Judge Ysmael D. Fonseca Jr. on a motion to reduce his bail, Sanchez announced he would withdraw from the case.

A new attorney, Hector Hernandez Jr. of Edinburg, will replace Sanchez.

Ford is scheduled for another hearing on Aug. 26.

