Judge grants temporary injunction in wrongful death lawsuit of boy killed in Pharr

A temporary injunction was granted as the parents of an 8-year-old boy from Pharr fight for answers regarding their son's death.

Caleb Ramirez was killed after he was struck by a truck while riding his bike in April.

A judge decided to grant a temporary injunction on Tuesday against the driver of the truck and his parents.

The injunction prevents them from selling or modifying the truck that allegedly hit Caleb on East Eller Street. They were also ordered to not delete any data or messages from their phones.

"All of this relevant evidence is going to be preserved under court order, until we get to the conclusion of the case," an attorney representing Caleb's family, Raymond Thomas, said.

A Hidalgo County grand jury declined to indict the driver involved in the crash after determining there was not enough evidence or cause to bring charges forward.