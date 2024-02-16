Judge to decide if vehicle of man accused of murdering his ex-wife can be used in trial

A judge overseeing the murder case against Richard Ford will decide if his car can be used as evidence during his trial.

Ford was arrested in August 2020 and accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife, Melissa Banda.

Witnesses say they saw Ford force Banda into a white Dodge SUV hours before her body was found near Donna.

Banda had a protective order against Ford. Investigators tracked him to South Padre Island and arrested him there.

Ford’s attorneys argue any evidence found inside his car should not be used in court because investigators did not have a warrant to take the car.

The defense attorneys claim using the car as evidence is a violation of Ford's privacy.

206th District Court Judge Rose Guerra Reyna said she will make a ruling on the evidence after reviewing similar cases submitted by the defense.

Ford’s next court hearing is set for Tuesday, Feb. 20.