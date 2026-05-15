KRGVCares Closet campaign ends today
Friday is the last day to donate to the KRGVCares Closet campaign.
Channel 5 News has partnered with South Texas Health System and Driscoll Children's Hospital in Edinburg in an effort to raise money to purchase toys and other goodies.
The goal of the campaign is to purchase enough toys for every hospitalized child in an effort to make their stay more comfortable.
Channel 5 News reporter Astrid Mendez spoke with STHS Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castaneda about the different kinds of toys that fill the closets. Watch in the video below:
To donate to the campaign, click here.
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