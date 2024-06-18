x

La Entrevista: Realizan en McAllen feria de recursos de ayuda para la mujer

3 hours 18 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, June 18 2024 Jun 18, 2024 June 18, 2024 10:03 AM June 18, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Jumairy Campos, representante de 'Angels of Love' visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad acerca de los servicios y recursos disponibles que ofrece la organización. 

Además, este fin de semana se realizará una feria gratuita donde proveerán ayuda a las mujeres. 

Número de contacto: (956) 972-0685

Ubicación del evento: 107 Sunflower Rd Edinburg

Instagram: @angelsoflovergv 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

