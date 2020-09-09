Lakers take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Rockets

By The

Associated Press



Los Angeles Lakers (52-19, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Houston Rockets (44-28, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: EVEN; over/under is 220.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Los Angeles leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Lakers won the previous meeting 112-102. LeBron James scored 36 points to lead Los Angeles to the victory and James Harden recorded 33 points in the loss for Houston.

The Rockets are 28-19 in Western Conference games. Houston is second in the league averaging 117.8 points and is shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Lakers are 36-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 25-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is shooting 44.4% and averaging 34.3 points. Eric Gordon is averaging 18.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 9.3 rebounds and averages 26.1 points. James is averaging 26.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 55.1% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Rockets: Averaging 109.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 45.4% shooting.

Lakers: Averaging 114 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 44.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee), Danuel House: out (personal).

Lakers: Dion Waiters: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.