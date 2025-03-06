x

Lanes back open following fuel tanker rollover crash on U.S. 281

2 days 1 hour 34 minutes ago Tuesday, March 04 2025 Mar 4, 2025 March 04, 2025 11:49 AM March 04, 2025 in News - Local

A fuel tanker rolled over on the southbound lane of U.S. 281 Tuesday afternoon just south of El Rucio Road in Linn, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Guerra posted on X about the rollover. He said the Texas Department of Public Safety, the fire department and hazmat units are on scene.

Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Ray Pedraza said southbound US 281 was reduced to one lane while first responders clear the scene. The lanes reopened Tuesday shortly before 8 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

