Large wallet prompts lockdown at Palmview High School, district says

A lockdown was lifted Monday at Palmview High School after an investigation into a report of a weapon on campus determined the object was a “large wallet,” according to a news release from La Joya ISD.

According to the district, the campus was placed on lockdown Monday at around 3:51 p.m. after a report of a possible weapon on campus.

“A student reported seeing an individual pull a large object from their pocket, prompting immediate concern,” the district said in a news release. “The student notified a teacher, who then alerted campus administration. Following established safety protocols, a coordinated response was initiated.”

The individual was located and searched, and officials determined the object in question was not a weapon, but rather a large wallet, the district said.

The lockdown was lifted at 4:52 p.m. after an investigation confirmed there was no threats to students and staff.

The neighboring campus Lloyd M. Bentsen Elementary School was also placed on a temporarily secure status as an abundance of caution.

“We appreciate the swift actions of our students and staff and thank our families for their patience and understanding,” the district said in the news release. “We take all reports seriously and remain committed to ensuring the safety of everyone on our campuses.”