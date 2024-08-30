Librería y centro cultural en McAllen
Selina Herrera, propietaria de 'Ante Books & Creative Studio', y Gloria Valentina Reyes, coordinadora de Talleres Creativos, visitan Noticias RGV para informarnos sobre su negocio local.
'Ante Books & Creative Studio' es una pequeña librería y centro cultural centrado en la promoción de autores, artistas y comunidades creativas locales.
La librería ofrece una cuidada selección de libros, talleres creativos y eventos que celebran la diversidad de voces y la creatividad
Facebook: Ante Books & Creative Studio
IG: @antebooks
Ubicación: 1713 W Hackberry Ave Ste B, McAllen, TX, United States, Texas
Número de contacto: +1 956-322-3980
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
South Padre Island businesses hopeful for wave of customers during Labor Day...
-
San Benito CISD bus involved in minor accident, no students injured
-
Friday, Aug. 30, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
-
Valley advocates react to transgender Texans being blocked from changing their sex...
-
5 On Your Side: Customer seeking refund from Pharr print shop