LIST: 4th of July events across the Valley

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and cities across the Rio Grande Valley have scheduled events taking place to celebrate.

This list will be updated as Channel 5 News learns of more events.

Cameron County

Brownsville

4th of July Salute to Freedom 2025

When: July 4 at 6 p.m.

Where: Brownsville Sports Park, 38334 Old Alice Road

The city of Brownsville is holding a free event for the community. There will live music and food, plus so much more. Veterans will receive complimentary food and refreshments throughout the event.

Tailgating begins at 5 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Harlingen

Freedom Fest

When: July 4 at 5 p.m.

Where: Lon C. Hill Park, 1216 Fair Park Boulevard

The Harlingen Freedom Fest is bigger than ever. There will be a beer garden, food, market vendors and a fireworks show. Attendees are encouraged to wear their red, white and blue and to bring lawn chairs for the fireworks show.

San Benito

ResacaFest 2025

When: July 5 at 5 p.m.

Where: San Benito Fairgrounds, 25699 FM 510/551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway

The city of San Benito is holding a family-friendly event filled with fun. There will be a car show, local vendors, music, games and a fireworks show. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the show.

South Padre Island

4th of July Beach Parade

When: July 4 at 9 a.m.

Where: White Cap Circle Beach Access #8, 2900 Gulf Boulevard

From people to pets, everyone is invited to join the walking parade. The parade will begin at Whitecap Circle Beach Access #8 and end at Beach Circle Beach Access #4.

Watermelon, water and giveaways will be available while supplies last.

4th of July Fireworks show

When: July 4 at 9 p.m.

Where: 211 West Whiting Street

The city of South Padre Island will host a dazzling fireworks display over the bay.

Starbase

4th of July Fireworks Celebration

When: July 4 at 7 p.m.

Where: Boca Chica Beach

The city of Starbase invites the community to their inaugural 4th of July celebration. Live music begins at 7 p.m. followed by welcome remarks from Senator Adam Hinojosa and Representative Janie Lopez. The fireworks show is set to begin at 8:45 p.m.

No food or beverages will be available to purchase onsite. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own refreshments. Temporary restrooms and water station will be available on the beach.

Hidalgo County

Alamo

Freedom Bash 2025

When: July 3 at 4 p.m.

Where: Alamo Sports Complex, 600 East Ridge Road

The city of Alamo will be hosting a Fourth of July celebration. Doors open at 4 p.m. with free admission until 6 p.m. and then there is a $5 fee.

There will be live music, food, rides and a beer garden. Don't forget to bring your own chairs to enjoy the fireworks show.

Donna

City of Donna 4th of July Firework Show

When: July 4 at 9 p.m.

Where: 10th Street and Miller Avenue

The city of Donna will hold a fireworks show for the public to enjoy.

4th on the Farm

When: July 4 at 4 p.m.

Where: Red River Farms, 561 North Valley View Road

Red River Farms in Donna will be holding a fireworks show for the community to enjoy. Don't forget to purchase your tickets to reserve your spot and get the best seat for the show.

Edcouch

4th of July Fireworks

When: July 4 at 5 p.m.

Where: Edcouch Municipal Park, 300 South Llano Grande Street

The Edcouch Fire Department will be holding a free Fourth of July event. They will have moon jumps, water slides, volleyball games and live music. Attendees are allowed to bring BBQ pits and tents. A $100 prize will be offered to the ones with the most patriotic set up.

Edinburg

Texas Cook'Em High Steaks in Edinburg

When: July 4, all day event

Where: Ebony Hills Golf Course, 300 West Palm Drive

The city of Edinburg will be holding their Texas Cook'Em High Steaks event for the Fourth of July. They'll have live performances, a BBQ cook-off, a car show and a fireworks display.

The car show will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.

La Joya

4th of July Celebration

When: July 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 701 East Expressway 83

The city of La Joya will be holding their Fourth of July celebration at city hall. There will be carnival rides, games and vendors for the public to enjoy. There will also be a firework show scheduled for 8:45 p.m., but it is subject to change.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for the show and their festive spirit.

McAllen

Independence Day Celebration

When: July 4 beginning at 7 a.m.

Where: McAllen

The city of McAllen has a full day of Fourth of July events for the public. They will kick off with an Independence Day 4K run at 7 a.m. followed by a Patriotic Program at 8 a.m. at Archer Park. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. from Houston Avenue to Beech Avenue. The Freedom Festival will be held at Archer Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the day will end with a Concert In The Sky fireworks show beginning at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Park.

Mission

4th of July Celebration

When: July 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Mission Event Center, 200 North Shary Road

The city of Mission will be hosting a night of patriotism, fun and community spirit. There will be free rides, live music and delicious food vendors.

Pharr

The Farmers Market of Pharr Mega Market

When: July 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 1121 East Nolana Loop

The Farmers Market of Pharr is hosting a Mega Market with local artisan and crafters. There will be live music, kids activities and food.

Weslaco

Stars and Stripes: A Freedom Festival

When: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Weslaco, Texas Boulevard

The city of Weslaco will be holding a Fourth of July festival in the downtown area. They'll have a variety of local food vendors, live music and a dazzling drone show.

Parking options and shuttle service will be available.

Starr County

Roma

4th of July event

When: July 4 beginning at 10 a.m.

Where: Roma Historic District, 661 6th Street

The city of Roma is hosting a Fourth of July event for the public. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with a car show at Roma Municipal Park. There will be live music and a fireworks show as well.