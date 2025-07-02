LIST: 4th of July events across the Valley
The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and cities across the Rio Grande Valley have scheduled events taking place to celebrate.
This list will be updated as Channel 5 News learns of more events.
Cameron County
Brownsville
4th of July Salute to Freedom 2025
When: July 4 at 6 p.m.
Where: Brownsville Sports Park, 38334 Old Alice Road
The city of Brownsville is holding a free event for the community. There will live music and food, plus so much more. Veterans will receive complimentary food and refreshments throughout the event.
Tailgating begins at 5 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
Harlingen
Freedom Fest
When: July 4 at 5 p.m.
Where: Lon C. Hill Park, 1216 Fair Park Boulevard
The Harlingen Freedom Fest is bigger than ever. There will be a beer garden, food, market vendors and a fireworks show. Attendees are encouraged to wear their red, white and blue and to bring lawn chairs for the fireworks show.
San Benito
ResacaFest 2025
When: July 5 at 5 p.m.
Where: San Benito Fairgrounds, 25699 FM 510/551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway
The city of San Benito is holding a family-friendly event filled with fun. There will be a car show, local vendors, music, games and a fireworks show. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the show.
South Padre Island
4th of July Beach Parade
When: July 4 at 9 a.m.
Where: White Cap Circle Beach Access #8, 2900 Gulf Boulevard
From people to pets, everyone is invited to join the walking parade. The parade will begin at Whitecap Circle Beach Access #8 and end at Beach Circle Beach Access #4.
Watermelon, water and giveaways will be available while supplies last.
4th of July Fireworks show
When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
Where: 211 West Whiting Street
The city of South Padre Island will host a dazzling fireworks display over the bay.
Starbase
4th of July Fireworks Celebration
When: July 4 at 7 p.m.
Where: Boca Chica Beach
The city of Starbase invites the community to their inaugural 4th of July celebration. Live music begins at 7 p.m. followed by welcome remarks from Senator Adam Hinojosa and Representative Janie Lopez. The fireworks show is set to begin at 8:45 p.m.
No food or beverages will be available to purchase onsite. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own refreshments. Temporary restrooms and water station will be available on the beach.
Hidalgo County
Alamo
Freedom Bash 2025
When: July 3 at 4 p.m.
Where: Alamo Sports Complex, 600 East Ridge Road
The city of Alamo will be hosting a Fourth of July celebration. Doors open at 4 p.m. with free admission until 6 p.m. and then there is a $5 fee.
There will be live music, food, rides and a beer garden. Don't forget to bring your own chairs to enjoy the fireworks show.
Donna
City of Donna 4th of July Firework Show
When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
Where: 10th Street and Miller Avenue
The city of Donna will hold a fireworks show for the public to enjoy.
4th on the Farm
When: July 4 at 4 p.m.
Where: Red River Farms, 561 North Valley View Road
Red River Farms in Donna will be holding a fireworks show for the community to enjoy. Don't forget to purchase your tickets to reserve your spot and get the best seat for the show.
Edcouch
4th of July Fireworks
When: July 4 at 5 p.m.
Where: Edcouch Municipal Park, 300 South Llano Grande Street
The Edcouch Fire Department will be holding a free Fourth of July event. They will have moon jumps, water slides, volleyball games and live music. Attendees are allowed to bring BBQ pits and tents. A $100 prize will be offered to the ones with the most patriotic set up.
Edinburg
Texas Cook'Em High Steaks in Edinburg
When: July 4, all day event
Where: Ebony Hills Golf Course, 300 West Palm Drive
The city of Edinburg will be holding their Texas Cook'Em High Steaks event for the Fourth of July. They'll have live performances, a BBQ cook-off, a car show and a fireworks display.
The car show will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.
La Joya
4th of July Celebration
When: July 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 701 East Expressway 83
The city of La Joya will be holding their Fourth of July celebration at city hall. There will be carnival rides, games and vendors for the public to enjoy. There will also be a firework show scheduled for 8:45 p.m., but it is subject to change.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for the show and their festive spirit.
McAllen
Independence Day Celebration
When: July 4 beginning at 7 a.m.
Where: McAllen
The city of McAllen has a full day of Fourth of July events for the public. They will kick off with an Independence Day 4K run at 7 a.m. followed by a Patriotic Program at 8 a.m. at Archer Park. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. from Houston Avenue to Beech Avenue. The Freedom Festival will be held at Archer Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the day will end with a Concert In The Sky fireworks show beginning at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Park.
Mission
4th of July Celebration
When: July 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Mission Event Center, 200 North Shary Road
The city of Mission will be hosting a night of patriotism, fun and community spirit. There will be free rides, live music and delicious food vendors.
Pharr
The Farmers Market of Pharr Mega Market
When: July 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 1121 East Nolana Loop
The Farmers Market of Pharr is hosting a Mega Market with local artisan and crafters. There will be live music, kids activities and food.
Weslaco
Stars and Stripes: A Freedom Festival
When: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Weslaco, Texas Boulevard
The city of Weslaco will be holding a Fourth of July festival in the downtown area. They'll have a variety of local food vendors, live music and a dazzling drone show.
Parking options and shuttle service will be available.
Starr County
Roma
4th of July event
When: July 4 beginning at 10 a.m.
Where: Roma Historic District, 661 6th Street
The city of Roma is hosting a Fourth of July event for the public. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with a car show at Roma Municipal Park. There will be live music and a fireworks show as well.