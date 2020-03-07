List of Alleged Victims Grows as Search for Wanted Valley Contractor Continues

BROWNSVILLE – He’s known for allegedly leaving contract work unfinished through a company called Real Grill Masters.

Now, a florist in Brownsville says she encountered the contractor wanted by Brownsville police, but through a different company, Columbus Construction.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS has reported about Obed Roque Valencia through five alleged victims.

Gloria Gonzalez’ flower supply shop is in a historical building in Downtown Brownsville. Renovations were left incomplete, leaving the aesthetics of the front of the building ruined.

We called the number listed for Columbus Construction and got conflicting information.

