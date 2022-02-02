List: Warm shelters open ahead of expected cold weather in Rio Grande Valley

Officials are opening warm shelters as a cold front is expected to push through the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday and into the weekend.

Download the free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.

Follow the KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.

CAMERON COUNTY

Harlingen (Loaves and Fishes)

Space is available at Loaves and Fishes Shelter located at 514 South East Street in Harlingen. For more information call 956-423-1014.

Brownsville (Ozanam Center)

The Ozanam Center in Brownsville located at 656 N. Minnesota Ave., has opened its doors to anyone needing a safe and warm place to stay as temperature drop across the Valley. For more information call 956-831-6331.

HIDALGO COUNTY

McAllen (Salvation Army)

The Salvation Army in McAllen located at 1600 North 23rd Street is opening their doors to anyone who may need a warm and safe place to stay during the coming days as the temperatures drop. For more information call 956-682-1458.

Mercedes (Community Recreation Center)

The City of Mercedes will be opening our warming shelter Thursday February 3, 2022 from 6pm to 12am Friday February 4, 2022. If no one is in attendance the dome will closed. You must bring your own blanket, pillow, food snacks, and overnight medication (if needed). The shelter will be at Mercedes Safe Room Community Recreation Center located at 1202 N Vermont, Mercedes Tx 78570. For more information call the Mercedes Communications Department at (956) 565-3102.

STARR COUNTY

Roma (Old A.S. Canavan Elementary)

Due to the severe weather warnings, the 229th District Attorney's Office and the Crime Victim Center will have open an emergency shelter at Old A.S. Canavan Elementary located at 1334 4th St. in Roma, Texas.

The shelter will be operational from Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at 8 a.m. until Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at 5 p.m. Food, water, and living amenities are available at the shelter. If possible, please bring your pillows and blankets. If you require assistance, call the following numbers: