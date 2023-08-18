Local American Red Cross volunteers on standby to help Maui

Some help on the ground in Maui is from the Rio Grande Valley.

So far, at least one person from the local American Red Cross chapter is there assisting in the recovery efforts after wildfires devastated the island. There are also several others waiting to be called if needed.

Officials say the operation in Maui is going to be a long one, and the American Red Cross will be there as long as they're needed.

Currently, there are over 270 trained volunteers helping out, and many more on standby, including some from the Valley's local chapter.

Spokesperson for the American Red Cross Brittney Rochell says the unique thing about Maui is that over 6,000 people from the island stepped up to help their own.

"As we go into hurricane season, that's what we're hoping to get here too. It is local people helping local people, because local people, they know their neighbors, they know what's going on, they know their area," Rochell said.

She says if a hurricane were to hit along the gulf, they have volunteers ready to go, but she says they are always in need of volunteers, especially people from here in the Valley.

Rochelle says the Red Cross is made up of 90 percent of volunteers, and they respond to over 60,000 disasters across the country a year.

Anyone can be a volunteer and there are different departments to volunteer for. To sign up, click here.