Local Boaters Concerned about Boater Traffic near Arroyo
ARROYO CITY – Local boaters say they’re concerned about boat traffic near an arroyo.
Boaters say there are more barges now using the Arroyo Colorado heading in the direction of the port-of-Harlingen.
They say the barges cause a lot of wake in the water, which creates sand bars that cause them to run aground and damage their boats.
State game wardens say traffic is growing on the arroyo, partially because of lower fuel prices.
They say it’s important for boaters to take education classes and have a float plan.
