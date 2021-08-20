Local nonprofits show support for Democratic walkout

As Texas state Democrats reach the end of their second week in Washington, D.C. to prevent a quorum in the special session, a Valley organization is showing support for them.

For Juanita Valdez-Cox, executive director of the nonprofit La Union del Pueblo Entero, the proposed Republican election bills could hurt LUPE's ability to support first-time voters.

"They become citizens for the first time and they need our assistance,” Valdez-Cox said. “And under this suppression bill that the government wants, that would criminalize our support."

Hidalgo County GOP member Mayra Flores - who also plans to run for Congress in 2022 - says there's enough opportunity for everyone to vote, even with Republican election bills passing.

"We have early voting, which I think is a huge blessing. Because me personally, I work those hours,” Flores said.

Flores says the issue is misinformation, adding that if more people knew when they could vote, there wouldn't be obstacles to vote.

Members of LUPE and ARISE said they'll be doing more demonstrations until either the state election bills are dropped, or some sort of voting rights legislation passes nationally.