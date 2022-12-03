Local religious institutions discuss security measures following DHS warning

The Department of Homeland Security is warning the public of rising threats in the coming months, and says religious institutions could be a target.

“Lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the Homeland,” the warning stated. “Domestic actors and foreign terrorist organizations continue to maintain a visible presence online in attempts to motivate supporters to conduct attacks in the Homeland.”

Other potential targets include public gatherings, schools and the LGBTQ+ community.

A McAllen rabbi said these threats are something he’s familiar with.

“Unfortunately, threats to the Jewish community are not anything new,” Temple Emanuel Rabbi Nathan Farb said.

Both the Jewish temple in McAllen and the Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle have security cameras, and also work closely with local police for security.