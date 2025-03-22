Los Fresnos CISD superintendent voices concern on downsizing of Department of Education

There has been a lot of talk concerning funding for schools, in light of President Donald Trump's executive order on downsizing the Department of Education.

The superintendent for Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District said he has some concerns.

"Since 1979, we've operated like a three-legged stool, with local, state and federal sources of revenue guidance and policies," Los Fresnos CISD Superintendent Dr. Gonzalo Salazar said. "Any of the opportunities that are available to kids now would go away. It would be very difficult for us to deliver on our mission if we didn't have those sources of revenue."

Programs funded with federal money include second language programs and special needs. The White House has said critical programs will not be impacted, but critics aren't so sure.

"Historically, they've been distributed based on need so economically disadvantaged students that we serve determines the funding level we received," Salazar said.

President Trump has said the order is meant to return education authority to the states and eliminate funding for programs that promote DEI or gender ideology.