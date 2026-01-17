Los Fresnos holds early voting for City Council Place 3

Early voting was held for a special election in Los Fresnos.

The special election is for City Council Place 3 and the candidates are Juan Muñoz and Anita Matta. So far, 119 have cast ballots in the election.

The last day of early voting is Friday, January 23. Election Day is Tuesday, January 27.

For more information on polling places, click here.