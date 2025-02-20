Los Fresnos residents react after bakery owners arrested, accused of hiring undocumented workers

A typically busy parking lot sits empty at Abby’s Bakery in Los Fresnos.

People stopped by the bakery on Thursday with plans to pick up pan dulce during a chilly day.

"I love their bread, especially on a cold day like this,” Los Fresnos resident Gordy Aguilar said. “Nothing beats it."

Many who stopped by were longtime customers of Abby's Bakery, located 417 W. Ocean Blvd.

"It's good bread, it's a good place, a clean place and it's basically always full,” Los Fresnos resident Pascual Rocha said.

Aguilar, Rocha and other expectant customers came by and left after seeing a sign on the door of Abby’s Bakery that said “Sorry, we’re closed.”

Residents like Roberto Vargas said they know why the bakery was closed.

“I was passing by through here [on Wednesday] and I see a lot of patrol cars that appeared to be from ICE."

READ MORE: Records: Los Fresnos bakery owners arrested after 8 undocumented migrants found in their bakery

Vargas provided video to Channel 5 News showing several unmarked units at Abby’s Bakery.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, this was the second time in a week that federal agents visited the bakery.

As Channel 5 News previously reported, a spokesperson for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to Channel 5 News that arrests were made after ICE agents conducted “worksite enforcement action” at the bakery on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The spokesperson said “those arrested in Abby’s Bakery workforce enforcement action remain in ICE custody pending removal.”

The criminal complaint revealed that on that day, eight people who were in the country illegally were apprehended at Abby's Bakery as the result of “a worksite enforcement action."

The criminal complaint said Abby’s Bakery owners Leonardo Baez and Nora Alicia Avila-Guel admitted that they knew of the unlawful status of the people who were apprehended at the shop. The complaint also says the owners harbored the people in their personally owned property.

Los Fresnos residents are on edge after workers and the owners of Abby’s Bakery were taken away by federal authorities.

"I've come to this bakery since I could drive just to find out that in your local community right around the corner they're picking up people,” Los Fresnos resident Gordy Aguilar said.

Abby's Bakery opened in Los Fresnos in 2012. Customers said they hope this closure is temporary.

“Hopefully it's opens back and they get back together because they're working people,” Los Fresnos resident Pascual Rocha said.

Watch the video above for the full story.